Alborn Release 'Full Circle' Video

Alborn have released a new music video for their latest single "Full Circle." The track was produced by Morgan Rose of Sevendust and THE ATTIC in Geneseo, IL.

The band had this to say, "Working with Sevendust's Morgan Rose and the guys at The Attic has been an absolute honor and great learning experience; everyone had a ton of great input that helped mold Full Circle.

"We're beyond thrilled with the response that we've gotten from the track so far and are anxious to see how far it can take us." Watch the new video here.





