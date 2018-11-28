News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Cold Weather Company Stream New Song 'Do No Harm'

11-28-2018
Cold Weather Company

Cold Weather Company are streaming their new single "Do No Harm". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Find Light"
which is set to hit stores on January 25th.

Steve Shimchick had this to say about the track, "'Do No Harm' is essentially the sequel to our song "'Clover'... both inspired by different stages of the same exciting, yet fleeting relationship.

"Where 'Clover' was written during the whirlwind, with those feelings of optimism and hope that a lasting resolution could be found, 'Do No Harm' was written after the flame was snuffed. While many songs on 'Find Light' include a struggle between positive and negative themes within the same verses, 'Do No Harm' stays dark.


"As we all know, some experiences that bring our greatest moments of joy and light, end in a final, unavoidable flash, leaving us in a temporary void. In this situation, the struggle to make things last depicted in 'Clover' had ended, leaving me to sum up my realizations without the disguise of double-sided memories clouding the mind.

"The remaining feelings from it all allowed 'Do No Harm' to become one of the most dramatic songs we've written - helping to fill the darkest space of the album's emotional spectrum". Check out the song here.


