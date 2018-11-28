|
Cold Weather Company Stream New Song 'Do No Harm'
11-28-2018
Cold Weather Company are streaming their new single "Do No Harm". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Find Light"
Steve Shimchick had this to say about the track, "'Do No Harm' is essentially the sequel to our song "'Clover'... both inspired by different stages of the same exciting, yet fleeting relationship.
"Where 'Clover' was written during the whirlwind, with those feelings of optimism and hope that a lasting resolution could be found, 'Do No Harm' was written after the flame was snuffed. While many songs on 'Find Light' include a struggle between positive and negative themes within the same verses, 'Do No Harm' stays dark.
"The remaining feelings from it all allowed 'Do No Harm' to become one of the most dramatic songs we've written - helping to fill the darkest space of the album's emotional spectrum". Check out the song here.
Related Stories
Cold Weather Company Stream New Song 'Do No Harm'
More Cold Weather Company News