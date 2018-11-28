|
Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert
11-28-2018
The Foo Fighters will be taking the stage to headline next year's DIRECTV Super Saturday Night, which will be taking place on the eve of the Super Bowl.
The special performance will be happening on February 2nd in an intimate custom-built, 3-tiered, 72,000 square-foot venue will be constructed at Atlanta Station, according to the announcement.
"It's been an honor to continue to build on the DIRECTV Super Saturday Night legacy, and we look forward to bringing fans even closer to the music and entertainment through this marquee event the night before the Big Game.".
Related Stories
Foo Fighters To Headline Super Saturday Night Concert
Foo Fighters To Headline Reading and Leeds Festivals
Foo Fighters Announce Summer Tour Dates
Metallica and Foo Fighters Lead Chris Cornell Tribute Concert Lineup
Foo Fighters Jam With 10-Year-Old Goes Viral
Foo Fighters Forced To Postpone Tour Dates
Nirvana Members Reunite At Foo Fighters Show
Foo Fighters Play Rarities At Cal Jam 18 Pop-Up Store
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Announce New Film Called Play
Foo Fighters Jam Classic Song With Cheap Trick Icon