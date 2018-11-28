Hatebreed Announce 25th Anniversary Tour Hatebreed has announced that they will be celebrating their 25th anniversary with a special tour and have revealed the dates for the first leg of the trek. The trek will feature support from Obituary, Cro-Mags, Terror, and Fit For An Autopsy and will be kicking off on April 4th in Philadelphia, PA at the Franklin Music Hall. Frontman Jamey Jasta had this to say, "I can't believe it's been 25 years already. We're excited to bring out this massive tour package with some of our favorite bands. Every band on this bill is a headliner in their own right. The show will be run festival-style with bands you don't want to miss playing early. Activate the pit!"



Guitarist Frank Novinec shared, "Looking forward to this one - 25 years of Hatebreed, celebrated with not only friends, but a couple bands who influenced us so much that we covered their songs on For the Lions. Come celebrate the entire catalog with us."



Drummer Matt Byrne added, "All killer, no filler here. This April will be a sick tour for Hatebreed. Celebrating 25 years is a big accomplishment for any band. But it's that much sweeter when you're doing it with some of your favorite bands in tow. We love Obituary so much that we covered them on our For the Lions record. We love Cro-Mags so much that we covered them on our For the Lions record. We love Terror and Fit For An Autopsy so much that... ;) See you all in April!" Obituary'd Donald Tardy shared his excitement, "We are excited to be invited to Hatebreed's 25th anniversary U.S. tour and super honored to be a part such an awesome lineup. Looking forward to throwing down each night with them and bringing some of our southern swamp metal to this tour. Gonna be sick!" Hatebreed 25th Anniversary Tour Dates:

4/4 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall Featuring Municipal Waste (No Obituary)

4/5 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

4/6 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

4/8 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

4/9 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's

4/10 - Detroit, MI - Harpos Concert Theatre

4/11 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

4/12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

4/13 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts No Obituary

4/15 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

4/16 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

4/17 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

4/18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

4/19 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theater

4/20 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

