Styx And Larry The Cable Guy Teaming Up For Tour

11-28-2018
Styx

Styx have announced that they will be teaming up with comedian Larry The Cable Guy for a short tour next spring that will be entitled "Laugh. Rock. Seriously."

The tour is set to kick off on March 21st in Fargo, ND at the Scheels Arena. Tommy Shaw had this to say, "We first ran into Larry the Cable Guy at a convenience store in Sarasota, Florida many moons ago. Now we are pairing up for a fun night of music and comedy, something we could all use a big dose of! I'm ready! Are you? Let's do this!!!"

Larry the Cable Guy added, "Ever since I ran into Tommy at a convenience store in Florida, I've always wanted to work some shows with the iconic band Styx. Not only because their music has been a soundtrack to my life, but also to try and get back the 18 bucks I loaned him for honeybuns and coffee from that day in Florida."

Styx Dates:
Fri 1/11 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre
Sat 1/12 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre
Sun 1/13 Santa Clarita, CA Santa Clarita PAC at College of the Canyons
Tue 1/15 Bakersfield, CA Fox Theater
Fri 1/18 Anaheim, CA City National Grove of Anaheim
Sat 1/19 Beverly Hills, CA Saban Theatre
Sun 1/20 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl
Fri 2/8 Milwaukee, WI UW Milwaukee Panther Arena
Sat 2/9 Waukegan, IL Genesee Theatre
Tue 2/12 Joliet, IL Rialto Square Theatre
Sat 2/16 Lake Charles, LA Golden Nugget Casino
Wed 3/6 Plant City, FL Florida Strawberry Festival
Thu 3/21 Fargo, ND Scheels Arena (w/ Larry The Cable Guy)
Fri 3/22 Minot, ND All Seasons Arena (w/ Larry The Cable Guy)
Sat 3/23 Billings, MT Rimrock Auto Arena at Metrapark (w/ Larry The Cable Guy)
Sun 3/24 Cheyenne, WY Cheyenne Civic Center
Wed 3/27 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena (w/ Larry The Cable Guy)
Thu 3/28 Sioux City, IA Tyson Event Center (w/ Larry The Cable Guy)
Fri 3/29 Cedar Rapids, IA US Cellular Center (w/ Larry The Cable Guy)
Sat 3/30 Champaign, IL State Farm Center (w/ Larry The Cable Guy)


