Styx And Larry The Cable Guy Teaming Up For Tour

Styx have announced that they will be teaming up with comedian Larry The Cable Guy for a short tour next spring that will be entitled "Laugh. Rock. Seriously."

The tour is set to kick off on March 21st in Fargo, ND at the Scheels Arena. Tommy Shaw had this to say, "We first ran into Larry the Cable Guy at a convenience store in Sarasota, Florida many moons ago. Now we are pairing up for a fun night of music and comedy, something we could all use a big dose of! I'm ready! Are you? Let's do this!!!"

Larry the Cable Guy added, "Ever since I ran into Tommy at a convenience store in Florida, I've always wanted to work some shows with the iconic band Styx. Not only because their music has been a soundtrack to my life, but also to try and get back the 18 bucks I loaned him for honeybuns and coffee from that day in Florida."

Styx Dates:

Fri 1/11 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre

Sat 1/12 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre

Sun 1/13 Santa Clarita, CA Santa Clarita PAC at College of the Canyons

Tue 1/15 Bakersfield, CA Fox Theater

Fri 1/18 Anaheim, CA City National Grove of Anaheim

Sat 1/19 Beverly Hills, CA Saban Theatre

Sun 1/20 Las Vegas, NV The Pearl

Fri 2/8 Milwaukee, WI UW Milwaukee Panther Arena

Sat 2/9 Waukegan, IL Genesee Theatre

Tue 2/12 Joliet, IL Rialto Square Theatre

Sat 2/16 Lake Charles, LA Golden Nugget Casino

Wed 3/6 Plant City, FL Florida Strawberry Festival

Thu 3/21 Fargo, ND Scheels Arena (w/ Larry The Cable Guy)

Fri 3/22 Minot, ND All Seasons Arena (w/ Larry The Cable Guy)

Sat 3/23 Billings, MT Rimrock Auto Arena at Metrapark (w/ Larry The Cable Guy)

Sun 3/24 Cheyenne, WY Cheyenne Civic Center

Wed 3/27 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena (w/ Larry The Cable Guy)

Thu 3/28 Sioux City, IA Tyson Event Center (w/ Larry The Cable Guy)

Fri 3/29 Cedar Rapids, IA US Cellular Center (w/ Larry The Cable Guy)

Sat 3/30 Champaign, IL State Farm Center (w/ Larry The Cable Guy)





