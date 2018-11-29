Neil Young Streams Track From Upcoming 'Songs For Judy' Release

(hennemusic) Neil Young is streaming audio of a live acoustic performance of "The Losing End" from the new archival package, "Songs For Judy," which will be initially be available via CD and digital, with a vinyl edition to follow on December 14.

Available November 30, the project features a collection of performances from various stops on Young's November 1976 tour, presenting a mix of classic tracks alongside new material and the debut release of the rarity "No One Seems To Know."

As Rolling Stone notes, "The Losing End" from 1969''s "Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere" was recorded during the second of two shows in a single evening at the Fox Theater in Atlanta, GA on November 24, 1976, just 24 hours before Young jammed with The Band at "The Last Waltz" event in San Francisco, CA.

Tour photographer Joel Bernstein recorded the shows on cassette tape with the original intention of creating his own archives of the trek, which he and Rolling Stone writer Cameron Crowe did back in the day and were tasked with putting together the 2018 package.

"The shows were reckless and beautiful," explains Crowe, who was on the road with the Canadian rocker at the time. "The evenings began with an hour-long acoustic solo set from Neil. The acoustic portion of the evening morphed nightly, often fueled by a smoke or two just behind the curtain. After a break, Neil and Crazy Horse would return for a barn-burner of an electric set designed to level the place. They succeeded nightly." Check out the song here.

