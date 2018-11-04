Bowie/Iggy/Rundgren Sideman Hunt Sales Returns With New Album (Week in Review)

. Bowie/Iggy/Rundgren Sideman Hunt Sales Returns With New Album was a top story on Thursday: Hunt Sales, who is best known as a work as a sideman for Todd Rundgren, Iggy Pop and David Bowie (including being a cofounder of Tin Machine), is putting his sideman status aside with the launch of Hunt Sales Memorial's new album "Get Your SH** Together" on January 25th. We were sent the following details - "I'm gonna f***ing tell you who I am," says Sales with gruff candor. "What I really am is my kids' father and my wife's husband. And I'm a heroin addict. A bad heroin addict for 40 years. I've been a crackhead. And I've been a criminal. Those are the facts. But I don't do drugs anymore. I'm sober now. All I do is make music - so let's not be late for the show."



In a career that began when he was teen in the mid-'60s, Sales has seen and done it all. Beyond his impressive rock and roll c.v. he's played blues for the legendary Lowell Fulson, recorded with funk master Bootsy Collins, jammed out with Tex-Mex all-stars Los Super Seven, devoted himself to mastering organ trio music and Dixieland jazz, and served up songs across the spectrum for film and TV. If there's a professional or creative path to explore, Sales has traveled it. - here. More Hunt Sales News Share this article

