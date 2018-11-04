|
Bowie/Iggy/Rundgren Sideman Hunt Sales Returns With New Album (Week in Review)
Bowie/Iggy/Rundgren Sideman Hunt Sales Returns With New Album was a top story on Thursday: Hunt Sales, who is best known as a work as a sideman for Todd Rundgren, Iggy Pop and David Bowie (including being a cofounder of Tin Machine), is putting his sideman status aside with the launch of Hunt Sales Memorial's new album "Get Your SH** Together" on January 25th. We were sent the following details - "I'm gonna f***ing tell you who I am," says Sales with gruff candor. "What I really am is my kids' father and my wife's husband. And I'm a heroin addict. A bad heroin addict for 40 years. I've been a crackhead. And I've been a criminal. Those are the facts. But I don't do drugs anymore. I'm sober now. All I do is make music - so let's not be late for the show."
