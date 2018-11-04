|
Brian Setzer Announces Christmas Rocks! Live Concert Film (Week in Review)
.
Brian Setzer Announces Christmas Rocks! Live Concert Film was a top story on Thursday: Brian Setzer and his 19-piece Orchestra has announced that they will be releasing their new concert film "Christmas Rocks! Live" on Blu-Ray on November 9th. Filmed in Santa Barbara at the historic Granada Theatre, the 18-song film highlights Setzer's arrangements of holiday classics such as "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree," "Jingle Bells" and "Here Comes Santa Claus" in addition to hits "Stray Cat Strut," "Jump, Jive An' Wail," and "Rock This Town." Also featured is Setzer's rendition of the "Nutcracker Suite."
