|
Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Machine' (Week in Review)
.
Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Machine' was a top story on Thursday: Imagine Dragons have released a stream of a brand new song called "Machine". The track comes from the group's forthcoming studio album, "Origins," which is set to hit on November 9th. "When we create, we create with no boundaries, no rules. We find it thrilling to make music that feels different and new to us." Take A listen to the new song - here.
"When we create, we create with no boundaries, no rules. We find it thrilling to make music that feels different and new to us." Take A listen to the new song - here.