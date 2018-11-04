Kamelot Returning to North America For New Tour Leg

The 2019 tour is scheduled to begin September 10th in Silver Spring, MD at The Fillmore and run through October 12th in Tampa Bay, FL at Jannus Live.

Guitarist Thomas Youngblood had this to say, "We're very excited to announce we're bringing The Shadow Tour back to North America again for another round. On the previous tour we missed some of our favorite cities due to logistics, we demanded to return to North America as soon as possible and visit these great cities.

"Completing this amazing lineup is the addition of Finland's Sonata Arctica and Battle Beast. Don't miss this amazing package and once in a decade lineup." See the dates - here.