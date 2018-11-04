|
Korn's Jonathan Davis Releases 'Basic Needs' Video (Week in Review)
.
Korn's Jonathan Davis Releases 'Basic Needs' Video was a top story on Thursday: Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has released a brand new music video for his track 'Basic Needs,' which is the 3rd single from his recently released solo album 'Black Labyrinth'. Jonathan had this to say about the song, "Basic Needs is essentially as close as I get to writing a love song. It also gave me a chance to explore different instruments and styles of world music, and step outside of what may be considered 'the norm.' "The two other videos I've released for this record have been telling a story in reverse. This video continues that pattern." Watch the new promo clip - here.
Jonathan had this to say about the song, "Basic Needs is essentially as close as I get to writing a love song. It also gave me a chance to explore different instruments and styles of world music, and step outside of what may be considered 'the norm.'
"The two other videos I've released for this record have been telling a story in reverse. This video continues that pattern." Watch the new promo clip - here.