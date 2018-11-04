News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out - Them's Circuitous (Week in Review)

.
Them

Singled Out - Them's Circuitous was a top story on Thursday: Them just released their new album "Manor of the Se7en Gables" and to celebrate we asked KK Fossor to tell us about the song "Circuitous". Here is the story -

Circuitous is one of 24 tracks that when put together sequentially spawns 1 story. The 14th track in this intertwined tale of horror puts the listener right smack in the middle of a scene where the narrator "KK Fossor" and his assistant "Remsen" flees the unholy grounds of Sweet Hollow Cemetery.

A ritualistic ceremony gone as planned puts the duo in direct line of fire from the towns' people of Sweet Hollow. Determined to survive another day, KK and Remsen take flight north towards a little town in Massachusetts known as Salem.

This unplanned, indirect path takes these two through treacherous grounds and dangerous areas in order to throw their pursuant off course. Unable to locate these two fugitives, the constable of Sweet Hollow contracts the last known witch hunter, Peter Thompson, to find and bring KK Fossor to Justice...Dead or Alive!

Story, Lyrics and Music were written and recorded between September 2017 and May 2018.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!

More Them News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out - Them's Circuitous

Singled Out - Them's Circuitous

Singled Out: Vanessa Peters' Just One Of Them

All Them Witches Release 'Diamond' Video

All Them Witches Stream New Song 'Fishbelly 86 Onions'

Journey Star On Whether Steve Perry With Perform With Them Again

Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Pens Japan Heritage Theme Song

Slash Creates Theme Song For Video Game

Will Smith Performs Classic TV Themes On 'The Tonight Show'

Drake Surprises Shoppers By Buying Them Groceries

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Led Zeppelin Appeal Stairway To Heaven Retrial Ruling- Metallica Stream Debut Rarity Performance- Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates- Eric Clapton Streaming Unreleased Song- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Slipknot Give Fans Treat With Surprise Video Release For New Song- Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Machine'- KISS Rock Classic Song On The Tonight Show- more

Guns N' Roses Reunion Offered Turned Down By Former Member- Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace- Between The Buried And Me Tour- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin Appeal Stairway To Heaven Retrial Ruling

Metallica Stream Debut Live Performance Video Of 1988 Rarity

Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates To North American Tour

Eric Clapton Streaming Unreleased Song

Rock Royalty Talk Queen In New Book

Dream Theater's New Album Release Plans Revealed

Red Hot Chili Peppers Do Surprise Jam At School

KISS Play Destroyer Classic On Late Night TV

Anthrax To Be More Angry And Extreme With New Album Says Charlie

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins Launch U.S. Tour

The Wombats Announce Limited Edition Record Store Day Release

36 Crazyfists Frontman Brock Lindow Announces Son Of The North Line

He Is Legend Streaming New Song 'White Bat'

Sabaton Release The Lion From The North Lyric Video

Alice In Chains Release 'Rainier Fog' Video

Singled Out: Chip and The Chargeups' Green Day and Poison Mashup

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.