Slipknot Give Fans Treat With Surprise Video Release For New Song

Frontman Corey Taylor had this to say about the new track, "'All Out Life' is a song that is trying to do 2 things - bring everyone together, but also remind everyone that the past is not something to be discarded with disdain.

"People are so eager to find the Next Big Thing sometimes that they sh*t all over the bands and artists that have come before, thus making the past feel disposable, like a dirty thing. F*** that - why should we pay attention to your mediocre future when you can't be bothered to celebrate an amazing past? I'd rather listen to a guaranteed hit than a forced miss. 'All Out Life' is the anthem that reminds people that it's not the date on the music- it's the staying power."

The video can be streamed here and Clown, aka M. Shawn Crahan, had this to say, "Right now is a very exciting time for Slipknot. We've been working on new music for the last two years, and 'All Out Life,' the song and the video, is just one of many concepts in the works. It's a fitting taste to get you to the next thing. Get ready for what's to come. We challenge you to All Out Life." - here.