Alice In Chains Release 'Rainier Fog' Video (Week in Review)
Alice In Chains Release 'Rainier Fog' Video was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) Alice In Chains are premiering a video for "Never Fade", the latest single from "Rainier Fog." The clip is directed by Adam Mason, who previously worked on one for the project's lead single, "The One You Know" "The 'Never Fade' video is a continuation of 'The One You Know'," says vocalist/guitarist William DuVall. "The full story will gradually be revealed. For now, check out what we love to do best - play live and tell a story with our music." "Rainier Fog" recently debuted at No. 12 on the US Billboard 200 with opening week sales of 31,000 equivalent album units - including 29,000 in traditional album sales - according to Nielsen Music. Watch the video - here.
