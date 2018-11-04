Alice In Chains Release 'Rainier Fog' Video

"The 'Never Fade' video is a continuation of 'The One You Know'," says vocalist/guitarist William DuVall. "The full story will gradually be revealed. For now, check out what we love to do best - play live and tell a story with our music."

"Rainier Fog" recently debuted at No. 12 on the US Billboard 200 with opening week sales of 31,000 equivalent album units - including 29,000 in traditional album sales - according to Nielsen Music. Watch the video - here.