News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Anthrax To Be More Angry And Extreme With New Album Says Charlie (Week in Review)

.
Anthrax

Anthrax To Be More Angry And Extreme With New Album Says Charlie was a top story on Friday: Anthrax's drummer Charlie Benante says that band's follow up album to their 2016 effort "For All Kings" will features some more extreme and angry music.

Benante told Heavy Music Interviews (via Metal Hammer, "This next record is definitely going to be a little more extreme and a little more angry in places, because I just think that's where I am at this point in the world.

"Right now I'm very angry with a couple of things that have happened - and I'm also very happy. So I think it's going to be a really good blend of anger and happy." - here.

More Anthrax News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Anthrax To Be More Angry And Extreme With New Album Says Charlie

Anthrax's 'State Of Euphoria' Expanded For 30th Anniversary Reissue

Anthrax Plan Heavier Than Ever New Album

Anthrax's Scott Ian Announces One Man Riot Tour

Anthrax Working On More Aggressive New Album

Anthrax Frontman Sings National Anthem At Cubs Game

Metallica, Pantera, Anthrax Star Guest In Ghost's New Video

Anthrax Release Live 'Madhouse' Video

Anthrax Release Live 'Madhouse' Video

Anthrax Share Epic Performance Of Classic Song

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Led Zeppelin Appeal Stairway To Heaven Retrial Ruling- Metallica Stream Debut Rarity Performance- Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates- Eric Clapton Streaming Unreleased Song- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Slipknot Give Fans Treat With Surprise Video Release For New Song- Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Machine'- KISS Rock Classic Song On The Tonight Show- more

Guns N' Roses Reunion Offered Turned Down By Former Member- Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace- Between The Buried And Me Tour- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin Appeal Stairway To Heaven Retrial Ruling

Metallica Stream Debut Live Performance Video Of 1988 Rarity

Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates To North American Tour

Eric Clapton Streaming Unreleased Song

Rock Royalty Talk Queen In New Book

Dream Theater's New Album Release Plans Revealed

Red Hot Chili Peppers Do Surprise Jam At School

KISS Play Destroyer Classic On Late Night TV

Anthrax To Be More Angry And Extreme With New Album Says Charlie

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins Launch U.S. Tour

The Wombats Announce Limited Edition Record Store Day Release

36 Crazyfists Frontman Brock Lindow Announces Son Of The North Line

He Is Legend Streaming New Song 'White Bat'

Sabaton Release The Lion From The North Lyric Video

Alice In Chains Release 'Rainier Fog' Video

Singled Out: Chip and The Chargeups' Green Day and Poison Mashup

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.