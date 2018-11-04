|
Anthrax To Be More Angry And Extreme With New Album Says Charlie (Week in Review)
.
Anthrax To Be More Angry And Extreme With New Album Says Charlie was a top story on Friday: Anthrax's drummer Charlie Benante says that band's follow up album to their 2016 effort "For All Kings" will features some more extreme and angry music. Benante told Heavy Music Interviews (via Metal Hammer, "This next record is definitely going to be a little more extreme and a little more angry in places, because I just think that's where I am at this point in the world. "Right now I'm very angry with a couple of things that have happened - and I'm also very happy. So I think it's going to be a really good blend of anger and happy." - here.
