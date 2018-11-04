|
He Is Legend Streaming New Song 'White Bat' (Week in Review)
He Is Legend Streaming New Song 'White Bat' was a top story on Friday: He Is Legend offered up a Halloween treat for fans with a little taste of what they have in store with their next effort via a stream of a brand new track called "White Bat". The band announced the brand new track with the following comments, "It's been tough keeping this a secret for so long. "Now we can finally let the 'Bat' out of the bag. They then added, "Keep an eye out for us next year. White Bat is coming 2019." Until then, fans can stream the brand new track - here.
