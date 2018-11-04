KISS Play Destroyer Classic On Late Night TV

The Halloween performance of the tune from the band's fourth album, "Destroyer", marked the group's second US television appearance in two days - following a stop on The Tonight Show and the announcement of the first series of dates for the "End Of The Road" farewell tour.

KISS will launch the opening North American leg in Vancouver, BC on January 31, with dates on the continent running into mid-April. According to Paul Stanley, the farewell run is expected to last multiple years.

"We want to play everywhere that we've played in the past, and that's a lot of places," the singer tells Rolling Stone. "It's a big world. We plan on going everywhere that we've been, so it's certainly more than a year. It could be two, could be three. Nobody wanted to spend seven days a week on the road. Nobody can. It's a big mountain to climb, but we're going to have a lot of fun climbing it." Watch the TV performance - here.