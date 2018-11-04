News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metallica Stream Debut Live Performance Video Of 1988 Rarity (Week in Review)

.
Metallica

Metallica Stream Debut Live Performance Video Of 1988 Rarity was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) Metallica are streaming the debut live performance of their classic track, "The Frayed Ends Of Sanity", as the latest installment in their vintage video series of songs from their 1988 album, "...And Justice For All", ahead of the release of its expanded 30th anniversary reissue on November 2.

Footage of the song was filmed during the Sonisphere Festival at Hietaniemi in Helsinki, Finland on May 28, 2014 - one of only a dozen times the veteran metal outfit have featured the song in their live set.

The latest is their reissue series, Metallica's fourth album - and first with bassist Jason Newsted - reached No 6 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 8 million copies in the country.

A new 3CD package includes the remastered album and two discs of rough mixes, demos and live tracks alongside an expanded booklet including unseen photos by Ross Halfin. Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Metallica News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Metallica Stream Debut Live Performance Video Of 1988 Rarity

Metallica's 'Master Of Puppets' Voted Their Best Album

Metallica's 'Master Of Puppets' Voted Their Best Album

Metallica Release Live 'Moth Into Flame' Video

Metallica Release Classic 'One' Performance

Metallica Release Live 'Nothing Else Matters' Video

Metallica Release Video For Only 'To Live Is To Die' Live Performance

Metallica Stream 1989 Live Performance Of 'Harvester Of Sorrow'

Metallica Reveal Live Video For Classic 'Creeping Death'

Metallica Release Video Of Debut Live Performance Of 'Dyer's Eve'

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Led Zeppelin Appeal Stairway To Heaven Retrial Ruling- Metallica Stream Debut Rarity Performance- Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates- Eric Clapton Streaming Unreleased Song- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Slipknot Give Fans Treat With Surprise Video Release For New Song- Imagine Dragons Stream New Song 'Machine'- KISS Rock Classic Song On The Tonight Show- more

Guns N' Roses Reunion Offered Turned Down By Former Member- Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace- Between The Buried And Me Tour- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin Appeal Stairway To Heaven Retrial Ruling

Metallica Stream Debut Live Performance Video Of 1988 Rarity

Fleetwood Mac Add New Dates To North American Tour

Eric Clapton Streaming Unreleased Song

Rock Royalty Talk Queen In New Book

Dream Theater's New Album Release Plans Revealed

Red Hot Chili Peppers Do Surprise Jam At School

KISS Play Destroyer Classic On Late Night TV

Anthrax To Be More Angry And Extreme With New Album Says Charlie

Stephen Stills and Judy Collins Launch U.S. Tour

The Wombats Announce Limited Edition Record Store Day Release

36 Crazyfists Frontman Brock Lindow Announces Son Of The North Line

He Is Legend Streaming New Song 'White Bat'

Sabaton Release The Lion From The North Lyric Video

Alice In Chains Release 'Rainier Fog' Video

Singled Out: Chip and The Chargeups' Green Day and Poison Mashup

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.