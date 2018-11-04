|
Red Hot Chili Peppers Do Surprise Jam At School (Week in Review)
.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Do Surprise Jam At School was a top story on Friday: (hennemusic) The Red Hot Chili Peppers delivered a unique performance on Halloween for students at Viewpoint School in Calabasas, CA, and the institution are streaming video from the event. Rolling Stone reports the appearance at the school attended by some of drummer Chad Smith's kids happened during its Great Pumpkin Day Assembly, where the band played a Halloween song, "Spooky Scary Skeletons", and their own 2002 hit "Can't Stop", from the "By The Way" album. The group members got in the spirit of the season for the mini-show, with frontman Anthony Kiedis dressed in a schoolboy-styled shorts outfit with a mask and bassist Flea in a skeleton bodysuit while guitarist Josh Klinghoffer sported a green wig, suit and sunglasses and Smith was decked out in Papal regalia and wearing a Guy Fawkes mask. "Who rocks out at 9:30am at my kids' school?," Smith tweeted after their set. "We do!" Watch video from the special appearance - here.
