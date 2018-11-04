|
Rock Royalty Talk Queen In New Book (Week in Review)
Rock Royalty Talk Queen In New Book was a top story on Friday: Music biographer Greg Prato has released his new book Long Live Queen: Rock Royalty Discuss Freddie, Brian, John & Roger in paperback and Kindle versions. We were sent the following details: It is the first-ever book to be comprised solely of interviews conducted with renowned musicians, who discuss what they admire most about Queen, their favorite songs and albums, and other standout Queen-related memories (attending shows, meeting members, etc.) from throughout the years.
