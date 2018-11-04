|
Stephen Stills and Judy Collins Launch U.S. Tour (Week in Review)
.
Stephen Stills and Judy Collins Launch U.S. Tour was a top story on Friday: Stephen Stills and Judy Collins have once again teaming up this month. This time they hit the road together to support their 2017 album "Everybody Knows". The tour kicked off November 1 in Houston, TX at the Cullen Theater, continuing tonight in McAllen, TX and have announces stops throughout the month in Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, George, and Florida. On the album, Stills and Collins reflect on fifty years of music and friendship, beginning with their tumultuous love affair in the late 1960s. Check out the dates - here.
