The Wombats Announce Limited Edition Record Store Day Release (Week in Review)
The Wombats Announce Limited Edition Record Store Day Release was a top story on Friday: The Wombats have announced that they plan a very special limited edition 10th Anniversary pressing of The Wombats EP, for this year's Record Store Day's Black Friday. The 10" disc will mark the first time this release has been available in vinyl, and will be available in the US only for purchase on Black Friday, November 23rd, 2018.
