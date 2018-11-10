News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Blacklite District Release 'Hard Pill To Swallow' Video

Blacklite District

Blacklite District Release 'Hard Pill To Swallow' Video was a top story on Sunday: Blacklite District have released a new music video for their track "Hard Pill to Swallow." The song is the lead single from their forthcoming 4th album, Through the Ages.

The video was filmed outside the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center in Anaheim, CA by DZFX Media. Kyle Pfeiffer had this to say:

"We worked with DZFX Media in Southern California on the video. I literally ran into him at Guitar Center while I was picking up something for our studio sessions for the new album. We started talking right there at the counter and ended up shooting three videos that week, with 'Hard Pill to Swallow' being the first." Watch the video - here.

