Blacklite District Release 'Hard Pill To Swallow' Video

The video was filmed outside the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center in Anaheim, CA by DZFX Media. Kyle Pfeiffer had this to say:

"We worked with DZFX Media in Southern California on the video. I literally ran into him at Guitar Center while I was picking up something for our studio sessions for the new album. We started talking right there at the counter and ended up shooting three videos that week, with 'Hard Pill to Swallow' being the first." Watch the video - here.