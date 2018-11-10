News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Bruce Springsteen Streams Track From Springsteen On Broadway Album (Week in Review)

Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen Streams Track From Springsteen On Broadway Album was a top story on Sunday: (hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen is streaming audio of "Land Of Hope And Dreams" and an official video trailer as the first previews to the December 14 release of the soundtrack to his 2018 concert film, "Springsteen On Broadway."

The companion package to the New Jersey rocker's Netflix special presents complete audio from the film by director Thom Zimny, which was captured over a pair of performances for private audiences back in July as part of a historic 236-date solo run at New York's Walter Kerr Theatre.

The one-man show sees Springsteen deliver a stripped-down performance while sharing details behind some of his legendary material. The soundtrack see arrives the day before Springsteen's final Broadway appearance and ahead of the Netflix film premiere, which will launch globally on December 16 at 12:01 AM PT / 3:01 AM ET.

The "Springsteen On Broadway" soundtrack will be available via multiple formats, including a 2CD and 4 LP sets as well as a digital download and on streaming services.

"The purpose of the film is to bring this incredibly intimate show to Bruce's entire audience intact and complete," explains Springsteen manager Jon Landau. "In addition to its many other virtues, Netflix has provided for a simultaneous worldwide release which is particularly important for our massive international audience. Ted Sarandos and the entire company's support has been a perfect match for Bruce's personal commitment to the filmed version of 'Springsteen on Broadway.'" Listen to the song and watch the trailer - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

