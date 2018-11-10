Ghost Play Special Show In Honor Of Fallen Fan

After Fortune collapsed at the spring show the band cut the performance short and vowed to return. They did just that on Halloween night and decided the night to Fortune.

Ghost frontman and mastermind Tobias Forge told fans "I'm very glad to see you here tonight, again. Unfortunately, tragedy brought us here tonight as you all know.

We're back here for you and for Jeff Fortune's family who are here tonight. I have a feeling the he might be here with us tonight." As part of that tribute, the band created special t-shirt for the event with proceeds going to Fortunes family. Watch video of the Forge's tribute comments - here.