News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Heart's Ann Wilson Releases 'You Don't Own Me' Video (Week in Review)

.
Ann Wilson

Heart's Ann Wilson Releases 'You Don't Own Me' Video was a top story on Sunday: (hennemusic) Heart vocalist Ann Wilson is streaming a newly-released video for her version of the 1963 Lesley Gore smash, "You Don't Own Me", from her covers album "Immortal."

Originally recorded by the Brooklyn singer when she was just 17, the tune reached No. 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed for three weeks behind The Beatles' "I Want To Hold Your Hand."

Wilson says her cover of the empowerment anthem - which features a guest appearance by guitarist Warren Haynes - remains relevant today.

"I think that song has come to be way more universal now," Wilson tells Billboard. "It could be the anthem of anyone who wants respect, anyone at all, not just women. I think we're in a time where we're having a discourse now as a culture about who people really are and how it's important to accept people, and so I thought the song really fits. I think it's really meaningful in today's world."

"Immortal" sees the Heart rocker deliver a diverse set of tracks that pay homage to some of her favorite songs and artists, all of whom have passed away in recent years - including tracks by David Bowie, Tom Petty, Glenn Frey of The Eagles, and more. Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Ann Wilson News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Heart's Ann Wilson Releases 'You Don't Own Me' Video

Heart's Ann Wilson Rocks Classic Cover On Late Night TV

Ann Wilson To Play Jimmy Kimmel

Heart's Ann Wilson Streams Cover Of Lesley Gore Classic

Heart's Ann Wilson Streams Chris Cornell Tribute Song

Heart Singer Ann Wilson Reveals Some Details For New Covers Album

Ann Wilson and Jerry Cantrell Tribute Chris Cornell At Rock Hall Ceremony

Heart's Ann Wilson Recording First Solo TV Special

Jeff Beck, Paul Rodgers And Ann Wilson Announce Summer Tour

Heart's Ann Wilson Working On Solo Album to Honor Fallen Artists

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death- A Perfect Circle Reveal New Video, Covering AC/DC- All That Remains' Oli Herbert Memorial Canceled- Metallica - more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy- Megadeth Expand Lineup For Their Megacruise- Iron Maiden Founder Indifferent To Rock Hall Snub- more

Dave Grohl Dreams Of Playing With AC/DC- KISS Rock Classic Hit With James Corden On Late Night TV- Megadeth Stream Video From New Album Sessions- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death

A Perfect Circle Reveal New Video, Covering AC/DC

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Memorial Canceled

Metallica Release Live 'And Justice For All' Video

Rolling Stones Stream Bonus Track Performance

Fleetwood Mac Stream Classic Song From Don't Stop Collection

Depeche Mode Box Sets Coming Next Month

Lacuna Coil Have Special 20th Anniversary Release

John Mellencamp Releases 'Eyes On The Prize' Video

Singled Out: 22's Call Me Trimtab

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy

Megadeth Expand Lineup For Their Megacruise

Iron Maiden Founder Indifferent To Rock Hall Snub

Metallica And Slipknot Stars Appear In New Film Sepultura Endurance

Pink Floyd Share Rare Early Videos Featuring Syd Barrett

The Bizarre World Of Frank Zappa Hologram Tour Promo Video Released

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.