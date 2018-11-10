Hollywood Undead Surprise Release New EP 'Psalms'

The EP includes two previously released tracks, "Gotta Let Go" and "Another Level," along with three brand new songs: "Bloody Nose," "Live Fast Die Young," and "Something to Believe."

Johnny 3 Tears had this to say, "On our new EP, we tackle darker subjects such as life, death, and suicide. As a band, we try to convey messages of hope and with this project specifically, redemption.

"If I could speak to every individual who needs help I would. But no one can do that, and that's why we make the music we do. Hopefully we can help someone with these songs. They have definitely helped us." It is available - here.