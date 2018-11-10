John Mellencamp Adds Dates To U.S. Tour

Mellencamp.com and VIP pre-sale tickets for the new dates will be available beginning Wednesday, November 7 at 10:00am local time until Thursday, November 8 at 10:00pm local time, while an American Express presale runs Wednesday, November 7 at 12:00pm local time until Thursday, November 8 at 10:00pm local time.

General public tickets will go on sale Friday, November 9 at 10:00am local time (except 11am in Green Bay). Mellencamp's live show performances will start promptly at 8pm and will not include an opening act, while every ticket purchased online will receive a physical copy of "Other People's Stuff." See the dates - here.