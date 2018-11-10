News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

KISS Reunite With Ace Frehley For First Time In 17 Years (Week in Review)

.
KISS

KISS Reunite With Ace Frehley For First Time In 17 Years was a top story on Sunday: (hennemusic) KISS reunited with original lead guitarist Ace Frehley for the first time in 17 years during an October 31 acoustic performance on KISS Kruise 8, and the group are streaming official video from the event.

The pairing last played together on the band's 2000-2001 farewell tour before the rocker resumed his solo career and KISS moved forward with guitarist Tommy Thayer and drummer Eric Singer.

According to Rolling Stone, Frehley joined his former bandmates on their annual cruise for four songs, including the band's cover of the 1967 Rolling Stones classic "2000 Man", the guitarist's hit cover of the 1975 Hello track "New York Groove", KISS' 1973 debut single "Nothin' To Lose", and their 1975 signature tune "Rock And Roll All Nite."

"This is great... this is so great," said Frehley midway through his appearance. "Thank you guys for inviting me up."

"All this couldn't have happened if we hadn't happened. We started this," added Paul Stanley. "So thank you for being here."

Along with Frehley, the acoustic set also featured former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick - in the lineup from 1984 to 1996 - who opened the guest portion with the 1992 single "Domino", and 1989's "Hide Your Heart." Watch video of guest portion of the show - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More KISS News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


KISS Rock Classic Hit With James Corden On Late Night TV

KISS Reunite With Ace Frehley For First Time In 17 Years

KISS Play Destroyer Classic On Late Night TV

KISS Rock Classic Song On The Tonight Show

KISS Rock Classic Song On The Tonight Show

Peter Criss Not Up To Playing Full KISS Farewell Tour Shows Says Ace

KISS Announce First Dates Of Farewell Tour

KISS To Rock The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

KISS To Rock The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Ace Frehley's Conditions For Taking Part In KISS Farewell Tour

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death- A Perfect Circle Reveal New Video, Covering AC/DC- All That Remains' Oli Herbert Memorial Canceled- Metallica - more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy- Megadeth Expand Lineup For Their Megacruise- Iron Maiden Founder Indifferent To Rock Hall Snub- more

Dave Grohl Dreams Of Playing With AC/DC- KISS Rock Classic Hit With James Corden On Late Night TV- Megadeth Stream Video From New Album Sessions- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death

A Perfect Circle Reveal New Video, Covering AC/DC

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Memorial Canceled

Metallica Release Live 'And Justice For All' Video

Rolling Stones Stream Bonus Track Performance

Fleetwood Mac Stream Classic Song From Don't Stop Collection

Depeche Mode Box Sets Coming Next Month

Lacuna Coil Have Special 20th Anniversary Release

John Mellencamp Releases 'Eyes On The Prize' Video

Singled Out: 22's Call Me Trimtab

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy

Megadeth Expand Lineup For Their Megacruise

Iron Maiden Founder Indifferent To Rock Hall Snub

Metallica And Slipknot Stars Appear In New Film Sepultura Endurance

Pink Floyd Share Rare Early Videos Featuring Syd Barrett

The Bizarre World Of Frank Zappa Hologram Tour Promo Video Released

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.