Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live In Atlantic City Preview Video

Each guest performs one of their own hits while also joining the headliner for classic tracks: Bice is on hand for "Gimme Back My Bullets"; Williams Jr. delivers "Down South Jukin'"; and, 3 Doors Down rock "That Smell" and "Saturday Night Special" before all three join Skynyrd for "Sweet Home Alabama."

"Lynyrd Skynyrd: Live In Atlantic City" is available via multiple formats, including a CD + Blu-ray Digipak (limited first print run in fake leather), 2LP Gatefold+download, DVD, Blu-ray, and digital audio. Watch the trailer - here.