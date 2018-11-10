News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica Share Live Video For Classic Song (Week in Review)

Metallica

Metallica Share Live Video For Classic Song was a top story on Sunday: (hennemusic) Metallica performed their 1991 classic, "Through The Never", at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on October 22, and the band are streaming professional footage from the fall North American tour event.

The track is from the group's self-titled record - aka the Black Album - the band's first to top the US charts on its way to sales of 16 million in the States and more than 30 million worldwide; the set also continues to hold the record as the biggest-selling album in Nielsen Music history, since the company began tracking sales data in 1991

"Through The Never" was also the title of Metallica's 2013 concert film thriller starring Dane DeHaan that mixed live performance footage with off stage action.

The Charlotte stop is part of Metallica's current fall tour across North America, which will wrap up in Fresno, CA on December 9 before taking a six week break for the holidays; the series will resume for another three-month run in Tulsa, OK on January 18.

"Along the way we'll be visiting 34 cities we did not go to last year," said Metallica when announcing the series, "including a few we haven't been to in decades, including Grand Forks, ND (nearly 30 years), Sioux Falls, SD, El Paso, TX, Birmingham, AL (nearly 26 years) and State College, PA (20 years). About time, wouldn't you say?!

"The fall/winter tour also marks a few firsts for us as each show will get rolling with the Light It Up pre-show party hosted by our very good friend Jim Breuer. Jim, along with a DJ to get the night rocking with some great tunes, hits the stage before us with comedy, fan interaction, giveaways and much more."

"Finally," added the group, "we'll continue to raise funds for our All Within My Hands foundation, which supports a cross-section of national, local and Bay Area charities, music education programs and local food banks. Continuing our collaboration with Crowdrise, we encourage you to make a donation when purchasing tickets to the upcoming shows and each time you donate, you'll be entered to win tickets, pre-show party passes, meet and greet passes, and one lucky winner will be flown to the last show on the tour. For more information, visit crowdrise.com." Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

