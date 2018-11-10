The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the US based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, which are comprised of traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA).

The soundtrack mixes classic live and studio tracks with previously unavailable Queen performances from Live Aid. The five tracks from Queen's 21-minute performance at the charity concert - "Bohemian Rhapsody", "Radio Ga Ga", "Hammer To Fall" and "We Are The Champions" - have never been released in audio form before; they were previously issued on video as a special extra on the DVD/BluRay release of "Queen Rock Montreal", which features the Montreal Forum shows of November 1981.

Among the rarities included in the package is a newly-recorded version of the song "Doing All Right" by members of Smile, the predecessor to Queen that featured May and Taylor with vocalist Tim Staffell. Almost 50 years after the original Smile recording, the three players reunited at Abbey Road Studios to recreate the original version of the tune, which Queen recorded for inclusion on their 1973 self-titled debut album. - here.