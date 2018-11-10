Raiding The Rock Vault Hitting The Road Next Year (Week in Review)

. Raiding The Rock Vault Hitting The Road Next Year was a top story on Sunday: (MSO) "Raiding The Rock Vault" and "Raiding The Country Vault"--two of the most successful shows and brands in Las Vegas and Branson, Missouri, respectively--will be launched as worldwide concert tours in 2019. The show's producers, "Sir" Harry Cowell and Simon Napier-Bell, have announced that touring dates are now being booked for America, Canada, the U.K., Europe, Japan and South America. On top of this, the two impresarios reveal that plans are now in the works for "Raiding The Latin Vault" and "Raiding The Metal Vault" in 2019/2020.



"Raiding The Rock Vault" brings the history of rock 'n' roll to life--featuring classic anthems from the 1960's through the 1980's by the biggest acts in music--performed by a rotating all-star line-up. The show has logged over 1,300 performances in Las Vegas since launching in 2013 and been seen by over 680,000 people, including 60,000 from the U.K. The ultimate rock experience, "Raiding The Rock Vault" is the winner of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's "Best of Las Vegas" for 5 years in a row, a distinction which no other Las Vegas show has achieved. The show continues its triumphant run at Vinyl inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas. - here. MSO submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission. More Rock Vault News Share this article

Related Stories



Raiding The Rock Vault Hitting The Road Next Year Metallica To Rock Intimate Venue For Citi Sound Vault Series