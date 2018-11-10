News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Raiding The Rock Vault Hitting The Road Next Year (Week in Review)

.
Rock Vault

Raiding The Rock Vault Hitting The Road Next Year was a top story on Sunday: (MSO) "Raiding The Rock Vault" and "Raiding The Country Vault"--two of the most successful shows and brands in Las Vegas and Branson, Missouri, respectively--will be launched as worldwide concert tours in 2019.

The show's producers, "Sir" Harry Cowell and Simon Napier-Bell, have announced that touring dates are now being booked for America, Canada, the U.K., Europe, Japan and South America. On top of this, the two impresarios reveal that plans are now in the works for "Raiding The Latin Vault" and "Raiding The Metal Vault" in 2019/2020.

"Raiding The Rock Vault" brings the history of rock 'n' roll to life--featuring classic anthems from the 1960's through the 1980's by the biggest acts in music--performed by a rotating all-star line-up. The show has logged over 1,300 performances in Las Vegas since launching in 2013 and been seen by over 680,000 people, including 60,000 from the U.K. The ultimate rock experience, "Raiding The Rock Vault" is the winner of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's "Best of Las Vegas" for 5 years in a row, a distinction which no other Las Vegas show has achieved. The show continues its triumphant run at Vinyl inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas. - here.

MSO submitted this story.
It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.

More Rock Vault News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Raiding The Rock Vault Hitting The Road Next Year

Metallica To Rock Intimate Venue For Citi Sound Vault Series

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death- A Perfect Circle Reveal New Video, Covering AC/DC- All That Remains' Oli Herbert Memorial Canceled- Metallica - more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy- Megadeth Expand Lineup For Their Megacruise- Iron Maiden Founder Indifferent To Rock Hall Snub- more

Dave Grohl Dreams Of Playing With AC/DC- KISS Rock Classic Hit With James Corden On Late Night TV- Megadeth Stream Video From New Album Sessions- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death

A Perfect Circle Reveal New Video, Covering AC/DC

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Memorial Canceled

Metallica Release Live 'And Justice For All' Video

Rolling Stones Stream Bonus Track Performance

Fleetwood Mac Stream Classic Song From Don't Stop Collection

Depeche Mode Box Sets Coming Next Month

Lacuna Coil Have Special 20th Anniversary Release

John Mellencamp Releases 'Eyes On The Prize' Video

Singled Out: 22's Call Me Trimtab

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy

Megadeth Expand Lineup For Their Megacruise

Iron Maiden Founder Indifferent To Rock Hall Snub

Metallica And Slipknot Stars Appear In New Film Sepultura Endurance

Pink Floyd Share Rare Early Videos Featuring Syd Barrett

The Bizarre World Of Frank Zappa Hologram Tour Promo Video Released

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.