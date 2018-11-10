|
Raiding The Rock Vault Hitting The Road Next Year (Week in Review)
Raiding The Rock Vault Hitting The Road Next Year was a top story on Sunday: (MSO) "Raiding The Rock Vault" and "Raiding The Country Vault"--two of the most successful shows and brands in Las Vegas and Branson, Missouri, respectively--will be launched as worldwide concert tours in 2019. The show's producers, "Sir" Harry Cowell and Simon Napier-Bell, have announced that touring dates are now being booked for America, Canada, the U.K., Europe, Japan and South America. On top of this, the two impresarios reveal that plans are now in the works for "Raiding The Latin Vault" and "Raiding The Metal Vault" in 2019/2020.
