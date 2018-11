The Ramones Release Uncovered 'Road To Ruin' Video

The lost footage was reportedly discovered in a record company vault, inside a 16mm film canister that hadn't been opened in 40 years. The new clip appears to have been filmed during the same session as a video shoot for the project's third single, "She's The One."

The "Road To Ruin" reissue presents an original and new mix of the Ramones' fourth album, which saw the introduction of drummer Marky Ramone after founding member Tommy Ramone exited the lineup to oversee production and songwriting for the group.

The set also includes a previously-unreleased recording of the band's entire 1979 New Year's Eve concert that was mixed live-to-air on WNEW-FM by Ed Stasium and sourced from Tommy's original mixing board console cassette. Watch the video - here.