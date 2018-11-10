Willie Nelson To Be Honored During Grammy Week

Now in its 12th year, this event will celebrate the artistic achievements and creative genius of Nelson, one of the music industry's most beloved icons. The event also acknowledges the overall industry contributions of the Producers & Engineers Wing's more than 6,400 professional members. Grammy Week culminates with the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, airing live on the CBS Television Network, at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT.

"Willie Nelson has inspired generations of musicians and fans, and continues to set precedents of excellence within the music community," said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. "We are privileged to pay tribute this year to an industry pioneer who perfectly embodies the tireless efforts of the Producers & Engineers Wing as we continue to raise awareness of the ever-evolving climate of sound quality and the increasing interest in the preservation and integrity of recorded music." Read more - here.

Sunshine Sachs submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.