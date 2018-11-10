News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Willie Nelson To Be Honored During Grammy Week (Week in Review)

.
Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson To Be Honored During Grammy Week was a top story on Sunday: (Sunshine Sachs) The Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing have announced that they will be honoring eight-time Grammy Award winner Willie Nelson at its annual Grammy Week celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at The Village Studios in West Los Angeles. We were sent the following details:

Now in its 12th year, this event will celebrate the artistic achievements and creative genius of Nelson, one of the music industry's most beloved icons. The event also acknowledges the overall industry contributions of the Producers & Engineers Wing's more than 6,400 professional members. Grammy Week culminates with the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, airing live on the CBS Television Network, at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT.

"Willie Nelson has inspired generations of musicians and fans, and continues to set precedents of excellence within the music community," said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. "We are privileged to pay tribute this year to an industry pioneer who perfectly embodies the tireless efforts of the Producers & Engineers Wing as we continue to raise awareness of the ever-evolving climate of sound quality and the increasing interest in the preservation and integrity of recorded music." Read more - here.

Sunshine Sachs submitted this story.
It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.

More Willie Nelson News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Willie Nelson To Be Honored During Grammy Week

Willie Nelson Releases 'Me and You' Video

Willie Nelson Announces Outlaw Music Festival Lineup

Glen Campbell and Willie Nelson Duet Nominated For CMA

Willie Nelson Releases 'Last Man Standing' Video

Willie Nelson Releases Video For 'Last Man Standing' Title Track

Ted Nugent's Willie Nelson Guitar Aspiration

Ted Nugent's Willie Nelson Guitar Aspiration

Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu

Willie Nelson Cancels More Tour Dates Due To Health

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death- A Perfect Circle Reveal New Video, Covering AC/DC- All That Remains' Oli Herbert Memorial Canceled- Metallica - more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy- Megadeth Expand Lineup For Their Megacruise- Iron Maiden Founder Indifferent To Rock Hall Snub- more

Dave Grohl Dreams Of Playing With AC/DC- KISS Rock Classic Hit With James Corden On Late Night TV- Megadeth Stream Video From New Album Sessions- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death

A Perfect Circle Reveal New Video, Covering AC/DC

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Memorial Canceled

Metallica Release Live 'And Justice For All' Video

Rolling Stones Stream Bonus Track Performance

Fleetwood Mac Stream Classic Song From Don't Stop Collection

Depeche Mode Box Sets Coming Next Month

Lacuna Coil Have Special 20th Anniversary Release

John Mellencamp Releases 'Eyes On The Prize' Video

Singled Out: 22's Call Me Trimtab

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy

Megadeth Expand Lineup For Their Megacruise

Iron Maiden Founder Indifferent To Rock Hall Snub

Metallica And Slipknot Stars Appear In New Film Sepultura Endurance

Pink Floyd Share Rare Early Videos Featuring Syd Barrett

The Bizarre World Of Frank Zappa Hologram Tour Promo Video Released

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.