Beatles Release New 'Glass Onion' Video

Directed by Alasdair Jock of Trunk Animation, the clip features rare photos and footage from The Beatles' vault while taking fans on a journey into the creation of the pull-out poster from the group's self-titled double-album.

Created by White Album art director Richard Hamilton along with Paul McCartney, the poster was built on an easel at Hamilton's north London studio using images supplied by each of the individual Beatles.

The Beatles are also streaming audio of a pair of versions of "Glass Onion" from the expanded reissues, including a take from studio sessions and an early acoustic version from the Esher demo series. Watch the video and stream the audio clip - here.