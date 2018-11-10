News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Beatles Release New 'Glass Onion' Video (Week in Review)

.
Beatles

Beatles Release New 'Glass Onion' Video was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) The Beatles are streaming a new video for their 1968 classic, "Glass Onion", ahead of its inclusion on the November 9 release of a series of 50th anniversary reissues of The White Album.

Directed by Alasdair Jock of Trunk Animation, the clip features rare photos and footage from The Beatles' vault while taking fans on a journey into the creation of the pull-out poster from the group's self-titled double-album.

Created by White Album art director Richard Hamilton along with Paul McCartney, the poster was built on an easel at Hamilton's north London studio using images supplied by each of the individual Beatles.

The Beatles are also streaming audio of a pair of versions of "Glass Onion" from the expanded reissues, including a take from studio sessions and an early acoustic version from the Esher demo series. Watch the video and stream the audio clip - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Beatles News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Beatles Release Back In The U.S.S.R. Remix Lyric Video

Beatles Release New 'Glass Onion' Video

Recently Unearthed Beatles Recording Streaming Online

Beatles' Pepper Named Britain's Most Popular Studio Album Of All Time

Beatles Associates Tribute Geoff Emerick

Legendary Beatles Recording Engineer Geoff Emerick Passes

Beatles Stream Multiple Versions Of Song From White Album Reissues

The Beatles Releasing 50th Anniversary Editions Of The White Album

Beatles Classic Covered By Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie

Paul McCartney Breaks Out Beatles Classics For Carpool Karaoke

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death- A Perfect Circle Reveal New Video, Covering AC/DC- All That Remains' Oli Herbert Memorial Canceled- Metallica - more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy- Megadeth Expand Lineup For Their Megacruise- Iron Maiden Founder Indifferent To Rock Hall Snub- more

Dave Grohl Dreams Of Playing With AC/DC- KISS Rock Classic Hit With James Corden On Late Night TV- Megadeth Stream Video From New Album Sessions- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death

A Perfect Circle Reveal New Video, Covering AC/DC

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Memorial Canceled

Metallica Release Live 'And Justice For All' Video

Rolling Stones Stream Bonus Track Performance

Fleetwood Mac Stream Classic Song From Don't Stop Collection

Depeche Mode Box Sets Coming Next Month

Lacuna Coil Have Special 20th Anniversary Release

John Mellencamp Releases 'Eyes On The Prize' Video

Singled Out: 22's Call Me Trimtab

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy

Megadeth Expand Lineup For Their Megacruise

Iron Maiden Founder Indifferent To Rock Hall Snub

Metallica And Slipknot Stars Appear In New Film Sepultura Endurance

Pink Floyd Share Rare Early Videos Featuring Syd Barrett

The Bizarre World Of Frank Zappa Hologram Tour Promo Video Released

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.