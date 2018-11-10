News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

David Cross And Andrew Booker Lost Album Released (Week in Review)

.
David Cross

David Cross And Andrew Booker Lost Album Released was a top story on Tuesday: (Glass Onyon) King Crimson's David Cross & No-Man's Andrew Booker's Unreleased 2006 Album "Ends Meeting" has finally been released. Cross was a member of King Crimson during the 1970s and Booker was a member of No-Man, Sanguine Hum and Peter Banks's Harmony in Diversity.

This Previously Unreleased Studio Album was recorded in 2006 but had not seen a release until now. David Cross said of the release "I met Andrew some years ago when the David Cross Band were touring with Pete Banks's Harmony and Diversity. Andrew was the drummer with that band and we got together after the tour to record some tracks.

"This eventually turned into the album we're releasing. Andrew brought a great deal of creativity and high level production skills to the project and is one of those people who make it easy to play - a wonderful talent!" It is available - here.

Glass Onyon submitted this story.
It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.

More David Cross News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


David Cross And Andrew Booker Lost Album Released

King Crimson Icon David Cross Releases New Collaborative Album

David Cross (King Crimson) and Stick Men Teaming Up For Summer Tour

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death- A Perfect Circle Reveal New Video, Covering AC/DC- All That Remains' Oli Herbert Memorial Canceled- Metallica - more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy- Megadeth Expand Lineup For Their Megacruise- Iron Maiden Founder Indifferent To Rock Hall Snub- more

Dave Grohl Dreams Of Playing With AC/DC- KISS Rock Classic Hit With James Corden On Late Night TV- Megadeth Stream Video From New Album Sessions- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death

A Perfect Circle Reveal New Video, Covering AC/DC

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Memorial Canceled

Metallica Release Live 'And Justice For All' Video

Rolling Stones Stream Bonus Track Performance

Fleetwood Mac Stream Classic Song From Don't Stop Collection

Depeche Mode Box Sets Coming Next Month

Lacuna Coil Have Special 20th Anniversary Release

John Mellencamp Releases 'Eyes On The Prize' Video

Singled Out: 22's Call Me Trimtab

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy

Megadeth Expand Lineup For Their Megacruise

Iron Maiden Founder Indifferent To Rock Hall Snub

Metallica And Slipknot Stars Appear In New Film Sepultura Endurance

Pink Floyd Share Rare Early Videos Featuring Syd Barrett

The Bizarre World Of Frank Zappa Hologram Tour Promo Video Released

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.