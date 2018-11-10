News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Muse Reveal Simulation Theory World Tour Dates (Week in Review)

.
Muse

Muse Reveal Simulation Theory World Tour Dates was a top story on Tuesday: Muse have announced the initial dates across the globe for a world tour that they will be launching early next year to support the release of their brand new studio album.

The acclaimed band will be releasing their new record, entitled "Simulation Theory", this Friday, November 9th and will be hitting the road beginning in February.

So far they have announced dates in North America and Europe for the Simulation Theory World Tour with the trek launching on February 22nd in Houston, TX at the Toyota Center. See the dates - here.

More Muse News

