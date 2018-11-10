|
Opeth Release Live 'Ghost Of Perdition' Video (Week in Review)
.
Opeth Release Live 'Ghost Of Perdition' Video was a top story on Tuesday: Opeth have released a new video for their track "Ghost Of Perdition" which comes from their just released "Garden Of The Titans" live package that hit stores late last week. "Garden Of The Titans" was filmed at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado by The Deka Brothers with the audio for the package mixed by David Castillo. Moderbolaget Records / Nuclear Blast released the live collection last Friday, November 2nd, in various formats including DVD, Blu-ray, vinyl and CD. Watch the video - here.
"Garden Of The Titans" was filmed at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado by The Deka Brothers with the audio for the package mixed by David Castillo.
Moderbolaget Records / Nuclear Blast released the live collection last Friday, November 2nd, in various formats including DVD, Blu-ray, vinyl and CD. Watch the video - here.