Ozzy Osbourne And Megadeth Announce North American Tour (Week in Review)

.
Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne And Megadeth Announce North American Tour was a top story on Tuesday: Ozzy Osbourne shared the big news that he has recruited Megadeth to support him on his just announced new North American leg of his epic Not More Tours 2 trek.

The new dates will mark the first time that the metal legends will hit the road together for a full tour and the new run of dates will include the previously postponed dates from the first leg where Ozzy was forced to pull the plug on to have emergency surgery.

Things will be kicking off on May 29th in Atlanta, GA at the State Farm Arena and will be concluding on July 29th in Los Angeles, CA at the famed Hollywood Bowl.

Prior to the U.S. and Canadian dates, Ozzy will be venturing across Europe, Japan and Australia early in the New Year. See all of the dates - here.

