|
Papa Roach Announce Three Night Stand At Famed Music Club (Week in Review)
.
Papa Roach Announce Three Night Stand At Famed Music Club was a top story on Tuesday: Papa Roach will be celebrating the release of their forthcoming album by playing a three night stand at the famed West Hollywood venue The Roxy in January. Dubbed the "Goin Back To Cali" trek, the run includes shows in Sacramento, San Francisco leading up to the Roxy performances. Frontman Jacoby Shaddix had this to say, "Its been so long since we've done some real intimate shows like this in California - Since 2009 in fact. We cant wait to show our California fans a bit of love they deserve. Sacto - SF - LA, they're all in for a treat." The Roxy shows will be taking place on January 22nd, 23rd and 24th followed by an appearance on this year's Shiprocked cruise before taking a few days off before hitting the road with Shinedown and Asking Alexandra. See all of the dates here - here.
Dubbed the "Goin Back To Cali" trek, the run includes shows in Sacramento, San Francisco leading up to the Roxy performances. Frontman Jacoby Shaddix had this to say, "Its been so long since we've done some real intimate shows like this in California - Since 2009 in fact. We cant wait to show our California fans a bit of love they deserve. Sacto - SF - LA, they're all in for a treat."
The Roxy shows will be taking place on January 22nd, 23rd and 24th followed by an appearance on this year's Shiprocked cruise before taking a few days off before hitting the road with Shinedown and Asking Alexandra. See all of the dates here - here.