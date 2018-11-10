News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: After The Calm's Stuck On Repeat (Week in Review)

.
After The Calm

Singled Out: After The Calm's Stuck On Repeat was a top story on Tuesday: After The Calm just released a video for their latest single "Stuck On Repeat" and to celebrate we asked lead singer "Logan Miracle" to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Our newest single Stuck On Repeat is one of three songs we've released this year. The song tells a story about a man who is constantly making the same mistakes that keeps hurting the people he loves. On the other side, the loved one gets to a breaking point where they can't stay anymore. They're done being stuck in something that never changes.Â

We shot the music video with our good friend Jacob Reynolds. It was a really fun and interesting story we tried to do. The character I play is actually the person who is "Stuck On Repeat" in one day. I keep making the same mistakes and that repeatedly sends me back to the start. Throughout the video I start learning from all the mistakes until I realize what's most important and run straight to where I've been trying to get the whole time.

The song was produced by Matt Good at Good Sounds Studio. It was our first time working with Matt, and it was a great experience. He was super cool and open to everything we wanted to try. As well as putting in his own ideas that helped shape the track. We knocked it out in one day and are very pleased with what we've come up with.Â

All three new singles are available on all streaming and music platforms. And the video you can find on our Facebook or YouTube. Check them out and let us know what you think!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and see for yourself - right here!

