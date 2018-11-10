News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: Palmyra Delran's I Thought You Said That You Were Gonna Kill Yourself (Week in Review)

Singled Out: Palmyra Delran's I Thought You Said That You Were Gonna Kill Yourself was a top story on Tuesday: Palmyra Delran is releasing her new album "Come Spy With Me" this Friday and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the single "I Thought You Said That You Were Gonna Kill Yourself". Here is the story:

It's not a great story... A friend of mine was murdered. Someone who had her whole life ahead of her, and was one of the coolest people I'd ever known. When I returned to work, a co-worker was being overly dramatic about really ridiculous stuff and threatened to kill herself. It really burned me up and depressed me all over again. My friend who loved life had hers taken away in such a brutal way, so when the co-worker walked by me an hour later, I said to her... "Oh, you're still here? I thought you said that you were gonna kill yourself." I didn't really think about it - it just came out, and maybe I shouldn't have said it, but I was still so raw from losing a friend. Then I played the skeleton of the song to my pal Ben Vaughn. He finished it up and made it so much better.

I first recorded the song with my old band - The Friggs - and we released it on our first album - Rock Candy. The guys in my band The Doppel Gang dug it and wanted to play it so we learned it, and it's become a favorite of theirs to play at gigs. When it came time to make the new album, they wanted to record it, so we did. It's a really different sound compared to the Friggs version, so it really worked out!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the album - right here!

More Palmyra Delran News

