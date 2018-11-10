News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Smashing Pumpkins Lead KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas Lineup (Week in Review)

.
Smashing Pumpkins

Smashing Pumpkins Lead KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas Lineup was a top story on Tuesday: The Smashing Pumpkins and Florence + The Machine have been tapped to headline this year's KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas event in Los Angeles.

The two day festival is set to take place on Saturday, December 8 and Sunday December 9 at the Forum in Inglewood, CA and will also feature performances by , Death Cab for Cutie, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Mike Shinoda, Third Eye Blind and more.

"We are so proud of 'Acoustic Christmas' and its unprecedented 29 year history," said Jeff Federman, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Los Angeles. "This end of the year holiday show is a special time for all of us in Southern California and we're pleased to support Para Los Niños and the Al Wooten Jr. Heritage Center this year. We are thrilled to deliver an incredible two nights of music where fans, brands and artists come together." See the full lineup - here.

More Smashing Pumpkins News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Smashing Pumpkins Lead KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas Lineup

Smashing Pumpkins Living Streaming Seattle Concert This Friday

Smashing Pumpkins Jam With Courtney Love At Anniversary Show

Smashing Pumpkins Recruit Big Names For 30th Anniversary Performance

Smashing Pumpkins and Lzzy Hale Rock Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway'- Arctic Monkeys Release 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' Video and more

Billy Corgan Says Metal A Victim Of 'Weird Class Politics'

Smashing Pumpkins Plan 1979 House Party

Smashing Pumpkins Expand North American Reunion Tour

Billy Corgan Opens Up About Smashing Pumpkins Reunion

Billy Corgan Reveals Smashing Pumpkins Have 2 New EPs Coming

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death- A Perfect Circle Reveal New Video, Covering AC/DC- All That Remains' Oli Herbert Memorial Canceled- Metallica - more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy- Megadeth Expand Lineup For Their Megacruise- Iron Maiden Founder Indifferent To Rock Hall Snub- more

Dave Grohl Dreams Of Playing With AC/DC- KISS Rock Classic Hit With James Corden On Late Night TV- Megadeth Stream Video From New Album Sessions- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Chris Cornell's Doctor Sued Over Singer's Death

A Perfect Circle Reveal New Video, Covering AC/DC

All That Remains' Oli Herbert Memorial Canceled

Metallica Release Live 'And Justice For All' Video

Rolling Stones Stream Bonus Track Performance

Fleetwood Mac Stream Classic Song From Don't Stop Collection

Depeche Mode Box Sets Coming Next Month

Lacuna Coil Have Special 20th Anniversary Release

John Mellencamp Releases 'Eyes On The Prize' Video

Singled Out: 22's Call Me Trimtab

Ozzy Got Bad Vibes From Black Sabbath For Being Ozzy

Megadeth Expand Lineup For Their Megacruise

Iron Maiden Founder Indifferent To Rock Hall Snub

Metallica And Slipknot Stars Appear In New Film Sepultura Endurance

Pink Floyd Share Rare Early Videos Featuring Syd Barrett

The Bizarre World Of Frank Zappa Hologram Tour Promo Video Released

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Turks & Caicos

Caught In The Act: Alice Cooper Live

Box Sets: Stax '68: A Memphis Story

Caught In The Act: Florence + The Machine Live In Chicago

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Halloween Edition

Haunted Hits and Terrifying Treats

Pearl Jam's vs 25 Years Later

Caught In The Act: L.A. Guns Live

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.