Dave Grohl Dreams Of Playing With AC/DC

The iconic band has been in the news lately after several members, including drummer Phil Rudd and frontman Brian Johnson, were spotted near a Vancouver area recording studio where they recorded their past few albums.

Grohl spoke to Forbes this week and asked what band he would love to play drums for and he responded, "AC/DC. That's my last one, that's it. Phil Rudd is back though. If you dive back into their back catalogue, that early sh*t, there was a little bit more dynamic, then they settled into the groove.

"That's the thing. And it's because of Phil Rudd. It's AC/DC, but that guy holds the key." - here.