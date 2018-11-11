|
Five Finger Death Punch Star Missing Fall Tour (Week in Review)
Five Finger Death Punch Star Missing Fall Tour was a top story on Wednesday: Five Finger Death Punch kicked off their coheadlining fall tour with Breaking Benjamin on Tuesday (Nov 6th) in Wichita, KS but one of the members has been forced to sit out the trek. The band announced that drummer Spencer has been forced to miss the fall leg of the tour so that he can undergo a second back surgery and they have recruited "The Engine" to fill in. As previously reported, From Ashes To New will be providing support on all of the fall dates and the trek will feature Bad Wolves and In Flames joining the fun on select dates. Read more - here.
