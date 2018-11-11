News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Joan Jett Releases 'Fresh Start' Video (Week in Review)

Joan Jett

Joan Jett Releases 'Fresh Start' Video was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Joan Jett has premiered a music video for her song "Fresh Start", the lead single from the recently-released soundtrack album to the biopic "Bad Reputation."

"Sometimes you need to say to yourself, 'Am I still enjoying what I'm doing? I need to find the fire again,'" Jett tells Entertainment Weekly about the song. "Part of it was just thinking about rock in general. It's always been a young person's game, writing about sex, love and partying. As rock and rollers get older, what do they write about? I'm not sure there's an answer, but we're looking for it."

Directed by Kevin Kerslake, "Bad Reputation" chronicles Jett's history - from her arrival on the scene as a punk rock pioneer in the 1970s through her evolution as hitmaker with the Blackhearts in the 1980s-1990s-2000s to her induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2015.

The companion soundtrack album presents classic tracks from the rocker and her career as both a solo artist and member of The Runaways, and songs she recorded with Bikini Kill, Miley Cyrus and Laura Jane Grace, among others. Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

