KISS Rock Classic Hit With James Corden On Late Night TV

Wearing a custom outfit and face paint, Corden added some new lyrics to the classic track as he admits that the older we get, the more difficult it becomes to rock and roll all night on top of partying every day.

The lead single from KISS' third record, 1975's "Dressed To Kill", reached No. 68 on the US Billboard Hot 100 while the album peaked at No. 32 on the Billboard 200; a live version of the song from "KISS Alive!" became the band's first US Top 20 smash when it hit No. 12 on the singles chart in early 1976.

"Rock And Roll All Nite" marked the second appearance by KISS on the late night CBS program in the past week following a Halloween performance of their classic 1976 single "Shout It Out Loud." Watch the TV appearance - here.