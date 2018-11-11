News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




KISS Rock Classic Hit With James Corden On Late Night TV (Week in Review)

KISS

KISS Rock Classic Hit With James Corden On Late Night TV was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) KISS teamed up with host James Corden to perform their signature tune, "Rock And Roll All Nite", on CBS-TV's The Late Late Show on November 5th.

Wearing a custom outfit and face paint, Corden added some new lyrics to the classic track as he admits that the older we get, the more difficult it becomes to rock and roll all night on top of partying every day.

The lead single from KISS' third record, 1975's "Dressed To Kill", reached No. 68 on the US Billboard Hot 100 while the album peaked at No. 32 on the Billboard 200; a live version of the song from "KISS Alive!" became the band's first US Top 20 smash when it hit No. 12 on the singles chart in early 1976.

"Rock And Roll All Nite" marked the second appearance by KISS on the late night CBS program in the past week following a Halloween performance of their classic 1976 single "Shout It Out Loud." Watch the TV appearance - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

