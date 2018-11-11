Metallica Release Video For Rare 'Phantom Lord' Performance

The band last performed the classic tune from their 1983 debut, "Kill 'Em All", at their self-curated Orion Music + More festival in Detroit, MI in 2013.

During the fall shows in support of "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct", Metallica released a series of expanded 30th anniversary reissues of their 1988 album, "…And Justice For All."

The group's fourth album - and first with bassist Jason Newsted - reached No. 6 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 8 million copies in the country. Watch the video - here.