Pearl Jam Top Tour Charts With Summer Stadium Shows

The music industry magazine reports Pearl Jam earned $7.1 million for their August 18 and 20 shows before 83,100 fans at Chicago's Wrigley Field to place No. 1 on the Billboard Boxscore chart, while their September 2 and 4 gigs at Boston's Fenway Park for a combined total of 71,694 fans brought in $6.7 million.

The feat marks Pearl Jam's first time topping the Boxscore chart since their two-show stint at Madison Square Garden in 2016. The Seattle band's August 13 date at the Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT placed No. 18 on the Boxscore chart dated November 3 with $2.1 million in revenue, making it the third-biggest gross ever reported in the state of Montana after shows at the same venue in 2014 by Paul McCartney ($3.8 million) and in 2006 by The Rolling Stones ($2.8 million). Read more - here.