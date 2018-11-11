|
Pearl Jam Top Tour Charts With Summer Stadium Shows (Week in Review)
Pearl Jam Top Tour Charts With Summer Stadium Shows was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) A series of summer baseball stadium concerts in Chicago, IL and Boston, MA by Pearl Jam are topping the latest touring charts, according to Billboard. The music industry magazine reports Pearl Jam earned $7.1 million for their August 18 and 20 shows before 83,100 fans at Chicago's Wrigley Field to place No. 1 on the Billboard Boxscore chart, while their September 2 and 4 gigs at Boston's Fenway Park for a combined total of 71,694 fans brought in $6.7 million. The feat marks Pearl Jam's first time topping the Boxscore chart since their two-show stint at Madison Square Garden in 2016. The Seattle band's August 13 date at the Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT placed No. 18 on the Boxscore chart dated November 3 with $2.1 million in revenue, making it the third-biggest gross ever reported in the state of Montana after shows at the same venue in 2014 by Paul McCartney ($3.8 million) and in 2006 by The Rolling Stones ($2.8 million). Read more - here.
